You can buy Kate Middleton’s gold James Bond premiere dress

The Duchess of Cambridge’s most recent red carpet dress can now be yours! Kate dazzled at the world premiere of No Time to Die last week wearing a gold sequin embellished cape dress by Jenny Packham. Fans hoping to emulate the Duchess’ golden gown are in luck. The show-stopping number, which retails for $5,488, is part of a 007 Capsule Collection of evening wear gowns.

©Getty Images



The Duchess of Cambridge stunned at the James Bond movie premiere on Sept. 28

Jenny Packham collaborated with EON Productions on eight designs that pay homage to the series’ legacy of powerful female characters. Kate’s gown was inspired by the ﻿1964 James Bond film Goldfinger.

‘’The Bond movies have been the cinematic constant of my life and their glamour has always inspired me. So, when I am asked to describe a highlight in my career – to see one of my designs in a Bond film is absolutely one of them,” Jenny Packham said (via 007.com).

“From Ursula Andress walking out of the ocean in her white bikini with a knife strapped to her hip to Caterina Murino in Casino Royale draped in sultry pomegranate satin, the fashions of the Bond women are unique and timeless. Creating a collection of Bond inspired gowns in collaboration with EON Productions has been an incredible experience,’’ Jenny continued.