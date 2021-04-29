Prince William and Kate release family video featuring ‘precious moments’ with George, Charlotte and Louis

Ten years of marriage later and the Duchess of Cambridge has the “happy family” of her own that she once hoped for. Prince William and Kate thanked well-wishers for the kind messages they received for their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 29, with a special family video. The royal couple released footage of “precious moments” between them and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C,” the Duke and Duchess captioned the post.

William and Kate were filmed at the beach with their kids, running outdoors together and roasting marshmallows﻿. The Duchess was no doubt happy while filming. Last year, the mom of three revealed on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast that she is happy when she is with her “family outside in the countryside and we’re all filthy dirty.”

It seems the video of the royal family of five was taken last year when the Cambridges posed for their 2020 Christmas card, which was snapped in the autumn at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Filmmaker Will Warr, who captured the newly released footage, wrote on Instagram: “Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 10th wedding anniversary. A true privilege to capture precious moments with The Duke and Duchess at home with their children.”

©Chris Floyd



Prince William and Kate celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on April 29

Two new portraits of William and Kate were released on the eve of their anniversary to mark the milestone. The stunning photos were taken by Chris Floyd at Kensington Palace this week. The Duke and Duchess, who coordinated in blue for the photo session, were pictured sitting and holding hands in one photo, and hugging in another.

Photographer Chris said in a statement, “The day I visited Cambridge for the first time in my life was also the day I was approached to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary. It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as The Duchess is a rather keen photographer.”