Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal double date revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently enjoyed a double date with another royal couple! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed out in Santa Barbara with Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

©GettyImages



Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were photographed out with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California

In photos published by TMZ on Tuesday, Meghan—who wore a white jacket draped over her shoulders—was pictured laughing while sitting at a table with Harry, Eugenie and Jack. The images of the foursome were reportedly taken over the weekend.

It seems Eugenie and her California-based cousin are spending quality time together as of late. The 31-year-old Princess joined Harry, 37, at the Super Bowl in Inglewood, California earlier this month. The Queen’s grandson and granddaughter were spotted watching the game at SoFi Stadium.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVIpic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

Harry and Meghan, who are no longer working members of the royal family, moved to California in 2020. The Duke and Duchess reside in Montecito with their two-year-old son Archie Harrison and eight-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana.

Meghan spoke about her relationship with Eugenie last year during her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. “Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable,” the Duchess shared (via People magazine). “We’re friends with them as a couple.”