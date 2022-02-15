Princess Eugenie shares new photo with husband Jack after attending the Super Bowl

Princess Eugenie celebrated Valentine’s Day on Monday with a new photo of herself and husband Jack Brooksbank. August Brooksbank’s parents were pictured standing under what appears to be a cherry blossom tree. “Happy Valentine’s Day﻿,” Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 31, captioned the snapshot, adding pink flower and red heart emojis.

HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reported that the couple, who wed in 2018, spent Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles this year. The day before the romantic holiday, Eugenie was spotted out in California with her cousin Prince Harry.

The Princess and Duke of Sussex were photograpghed watching the Super Bowl together at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The official NFL UK Twitter account tweeted a photo of the royal cousins writing, “Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI.”

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI

While Eugenie lives in Windsor, England with her husband and their one-year-old son, August, Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to California in 2020, reside in Montecito with their two kids, Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison.

During her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan revealed (via People magazine), “Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable.” The Duchess added, “We’re friends with them as a couple.”