Did Prince Harry attend the Super Bowl with Meghan Markle?

It seems royalty was in attendance at Super Bowl LVI! The official NFL UK Twitter account tweeted a photo on Sunday of Prince Harry at the big game. According to the NFL UK, the woman seated next to the Duke of Sussex, 37, is not the Prince’s wife Meghan Markle, but instead his first cousin Princess Eugenie.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVIpic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

The royal cousins were spotted sporting face masks inside of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as they watched the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off in the Super Bowl. Sunday’s game was attended by a slew of famous faces, including Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kanye West and Ryan Reynolds.

Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020. The Duke and Duchess reside in Montecito with their two kids, Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison. Meanwhile, Eugenie, 31, lives in Windsor, England with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August, who recently celebrated his first birthday.

©Gotham/WireImage



Meghan and Harry moved to California in 2020

During the Sussexes’ sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Meghan revealed that she knew Princess Eugenie before Harry. “Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable,” the Duchess of Sussex said (via People magazine). “We’re friends with them as a couple.”