Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘are loving life as a family of four’

Meghan Markle’s friend and royal wedding day makeup artist Daniel Martin has given insight into the Sussexes’ life as a family of four. In the winter issue of PEOPLE Royals, Daniel opened up about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents to six-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana and two-year-old son Archie Harrison.

Meghan and Harry are parents to daughter Lilibet Diana and son Archie Harrison

“They are loving life as a family of four,” Daniel shared. “They’ve struck a rhythm as a foursome.”

Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, Lili, on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. Weeks after her birth, the Duke admitted to Ed Sheeran that having two kids “is definitely a juggle.”

Last month, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Duchess admitted that her son Archie “loves being a big brother.”

The Sussexes ‘are loving life as a family of four,’ according to a friend

“I think it’s just, everyone tells you — well, someone told H and I: ‘When you have one kid it‘s a hobby, and two children is parenting,’” Meghan told host Ellen DeGeneres (via PEOPLE). “Suddenly we realized, ‘Oh, right.’ Everyone talks about what it‘s like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have this moment of, ‘Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.’”