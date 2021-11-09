Meghan Markle talks being a boss and reveals she’s ‘feeling much better about everything’

Meghan Markle made an in-person appearance at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit on Tuesday. During the conversation, the Duchess of Sussex discussed being a boss. Moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin told the Archewell cofounder, “I’ve read great things about you as a boss and if you read the tabloids you can read all sorts of crazy things about being a boss.” He then asked Meghan, “Do you feel like you have to do it differently and do you specifically given your role, do you feel like you have to do it differently?”

“First, I would urge you not to read tabloids, because I don’t think that’s healthy for anyone. Hopefully one day they’ll come with a warning label like cigarettes do. Like ‘This is toxic for your mental health,” Meghan replied.

She added, “I think that the way that I have now moved as my husband and I have started to build this together on our own, we’re just doing it the same way that we would want if we were employees of it, right? So, to treat people the way you want to be treated. That is always how I’ve moved.”

The Suits alum noted that “the way that you are when you are with a huge enviornment is no different than you are when you are with a small company.”

Meghan and Harry are the founders of Archewell

When asked if she is feeling “better about everything,” Meghan answered, “Yes, I am feeling much better about everything. Thank you.”

Meghan and Harry stepped away from royal duties last year and now reside in California with their two-year-old son Archie Harrison and five-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana. The mom of two admitted during the panel that “it’s great to be in New York.” The Duchess’ husband will be presenting the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families “living with the invisible wounds of war” at the Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala on Nov. 10. The event would not confirm if Meghan will be in attendance at the gala in NYC. Guess royal fans will have to wait and see if the Duchess joins Harry!