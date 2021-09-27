Prince Harry to return to NYC this fall: Details

Start spreading the news...Prince Harry is returning to New York City this fall. HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash tweeted on Monday that the Duke of Sussex will be back in the Big Apple to attend the Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala on Nov. 10. Queen Elizabeth’s grandson will be on hand to present the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families “living with the invisible wounds of war” during the gala at the Intrepid Museum.

The Duke of Sussex (pictured at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum back in 2010) will present awards at the Salute to Freedom gala on Nov 10

“We are extremely proud to bestow the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five incredible individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and persevered through extraordinary circumstances,” Susan Marenoff-Zausner, president of the Intrepid Museum, said in a press release.

“It is a core tenet of our institution to be there for our service members and veterans, who are always there for all of us. One of the ways we fulfill this commitment is by offering meaningful programs that help veterans reintegrate into civilian life and build connection and community, including ones that specifically address mental health,” Susan continued. “We are so grateful to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex for honoring and amplifying the stories of these heroes and helping to raise awareness for mental health support for our men and women in uniform.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended ‘Global Citizen Live’ on Sept. 25

The Salute to Freedom gala “recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation.” Jon Bon Jovi will be honored at the upcoming event with the 2021 Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award.

Harry recently visited NYC with Meghan Markle. The California-based couple traveled to the east coast to attend Global Citizen Live, where they spoke about the importance of vaccine equity. Days before the big event, the Duke and Duchess visited the One World Observatory, where they were asked if they were enjoying their visit to New York. Meghan answered, “It’s wonderful to be back.”