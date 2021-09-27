Prince Harry ate this for the first time in NY: Report

Prince Harry tried a new dish during his and Meghan Markle’s recent trip to New York. On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Melba Wilson’s eponymous restaurant Melba’s in Harlem. Per Page Six, a fellow diner revealed that the royal couple was served Southern fried chicken and eggnog waffles, in addition to spring rolls, catfish, collard greens and yams.

©Robert Kamau/GC Images



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ate at Melba’s Restaurant in Harlem on Sept. 24

“Harry said it was the first time he’d ever tried chicken and waffles and remarked it was delicious,” the onlooker told the outlet. According to the witness, the Duke of Sussex also said that his mother-in-law Doria Ragland often makes collard greens, which are a family favorite.

Melba shared a photo of the royal couple seated inside of the establishment writing, “It was such an honor to officially welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Melba’s! I am so thankful for their commitment to donate $25k and hope to welcome them back soon. Thank you for dining with us! 🙏🏽.”

In another post, Melba was seen welcoming the Duke and Duchess to her restaurant. “This was truly a dream come true for this girl who was Born, Bred and Buttered in Harlem!” the video was captioned. “I am forever grateful! 🙏🏽.”