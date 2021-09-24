prince Harry stepped out in NYC with an adorable tribute to son Archie
Prince Harry steps out in NYC with adorable tribute to son Archie

The Sussexes will be appearing at ‘Global Citizen Live’ on Sept. 25

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Prince Harry is one proud “papa.” The Duke of Sussex was out and about in NYC with Meghan Markle on Thursday, but he made sure to carry a sweet tribute to his two-year-old son Archie Harrison. The dad of two was pictured toting a portfolio case with ‘ARCHIE’s PAPA’ emblazoned on it.

Prince Harry carried a portfolio that had ‘ARCHIE'S PAPA’ emblazoned on it while out in NYC on Sept. 23©Alexi Rosenfeld/GC Images
Prince Harry carried a portfolio that had ‘ARCHIE‘S PAPA’ emblazoned on it while out in NYC on Sept. 23

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped away from royal duties last year, began their day in the Big Apple with a visit to the One World Observatory at the top of One World Trade Center. Meghan and Harry were joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife Chirlane McCray and son Dante de Blasio.

When asked if they were enjoying their visit to New York, Meghan replied, “It’s wonderful to be back.”

The outing to the observatory on Sept. 23 marked the couple’s first joint public appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana. Meghan and Harry’s baby girl was born on June 4 in Santa Barbara, CA.

Later in the day on Thursday, the Duke and Duchess met with US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and also participated in a discussion on vaccine equity that included Chelsea Clinton.

The Sussexes’ visit to New York City will continue this weekend. On Saturday, Meghan and Harry are scheduled to attend Global Citizen Live at Central Park, where they will speak about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity.

