Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose for first magazine cover together

Cover stars! TIME magazine has named Prince Harry and Meghan Markle among the 100 most influential people of 2021. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed by Pari Dukovic for the magazine’s TIME100 issue, which marks the first time the couple has formally posed together for a magazine cover shoot.

Meghan was pictured in an all-white outfit with her hair down, while Harry, standing behind his wife, wore a black shirt and matching bottoms.

Dilys Ng, who has photo-edited TIME100 covers for the past four years, said in a post on TIME that the image “captures their powerful dynamic as equal partners.”

Chef José Andrés, whose non-profit organization World Central Kitchen has a philanthropic partnership with Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation, penned a tribute to the Duke and Duchess for the magazine. “Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame. It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent,” José wrote. “That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are. They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation.”

“They give voice to the voiceless through media production. Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need—offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the U.S., and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean,” he continued. “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.”

Aside from the Duke and Duchess, other famous faces who made TIME’s list of 100 most influential people of 2021 include Naomi Osaka, Dolly Parton, former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, Bad Bunny, Kate Winslet, Tom Brady, Simone Biles, Scarlett Johansson and more.