Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to NYC

From the west coast to the Big Apple! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be in New York City this weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are slated to make an in-person appearance at Global Citizen Live on the Great Lawn of Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25. The royal couple will be speaking at the event about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity.

Meghan and Harry will speak in-person at Global Citizen Live in NYC

Meghan and Harry were announced as campaign chairs of VAX LIVE—a campaign that called on businesses to donate dollars for doses, G7 governments to share excess doses, and for pharma companies to make vaccines available at not-for-profit prices—back in April. “Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss, and struggle—together. Now we need to recover and heal—together. We can’t leave anybody behind,” they said in a statement at the time.

“We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone everywhere has equal access to the vaccine. We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn’t be more critical or important,” Meghan and Harry continued.

The Duke and Duchess will speak about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity at the event on Sept. 25

In May, Prince William’s younger brother advocated for vaccine equity at the VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World held in Los Angeles. This time around on the east coast, Harry will be joined by Meghan.

Global Citizen Live is part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World campaign, which aims to help end COVID-19 by calling on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector for financial commitments to kickstart a global recovery focused on vaccine equity, famine, and climate change.

The event will feature performances from around the world, including Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato and more.

Global Citizen Live will air on ABC, ABC News Live, iHeartRadio, Hulu, The Roku Channel, FX and TIME in the US.