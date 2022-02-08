Super bowl 2022 commercials
Every must-see Super Bowl 2022 commercial

This year’s celebrity-studded ads feature Gwyneth Paltrow, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mila Kunis and more!

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Are you ready for some...commercials?! Super Bowl Sunday is Feb. 13, and while many will be tuning in to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in L.A., others will be watching for the Game Day ads.

NBCUniversal announced on Feb. 3 that Super Bowl LVI was officially “sold out of every in-game unit across NBC, Telemundo and all digital platforms, including Peacock.” Multiple 30 second spots sold for a whopping $7 million—which, according to NBCUniversal, is a new unit rate average record for a Super Bowl!

Amazon, Uber Eats and Booking.com are among this year’s advertisers who enlisted famous faces like Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Noah and Idris Elba for their ads. So, if star-gazing is more your sport rather than football, then you might want to schedule your bathroom breaks between commercials!

Check out every-must see Super Bowl 2022 ad below:

Amazon’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Hellmann’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Planet Fitness’ Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Bud Light Seltzer’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Flamin’ Hot’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Nissan’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

AT&T’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Rakuten’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Lay’s’ Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Uber Eats’ Super Bowl 2022 Commercials

Budweiser’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

The Botanist’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial Teaser


Booking.com’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial Teaser

BMW’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial Teaser

Sam’s Club’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Kia America’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Busch Light’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Wallbox’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Bud Light Next’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Michelob ULTRA’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Super Bowl LV airs at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also stream the game live on Peacock, in addition to the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

