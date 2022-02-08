Every must-see Super Bowl 2022 commercial

Are you ready for some...commercials?! Super Bowl Sunday is Feb. 13, and while many will be tuning in to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in L.A., others will be watching for the Game Day ads.

NBCUniversal announced on Feb. 3 that Super Bowl LVI was officially “sold out of every in-game unit across NBC, Telemundo and all digital platforms, including Peacock.” Multiple 30 second spots sold for a whopping $7 million—which, according to NBCUniversal, is a new unit rate average record for a Super Bowl!

Amazon, Uber Eats and Booking.com are among this year’s advertisers who enlisted famous faces like Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Noah and Idris Elba for their ads. So, if star-gazing is more your sport rather than football, then you might want to schedule your bathroom breaks between commercials!

Check out every-must see Super Bowl 2022 ad below:

Amazon’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Hellmann’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Planet Fitness’ Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Bud Light Seltzer’s Super Bowl 2022 Commercial