The Super Bowl is right around the corner and, along with the big game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, fans can’t wait to see the halftime show. Over the decades, there have been epic moments from some of the biggest artists in music. This year Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige join the celebrated list of performers and, there is no doubt they are going to put up a show to remember at Los Angeles‘ SoFi Stadium. Check out some of the most memorable halftime performances in Super Bowl history.