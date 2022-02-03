Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd remember their favorite “golden” moments in Lay’s Super Bowl commercial

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd have been friends for years, so who better than these two to star in a commercial about taking a walk down memory lane?

The longtime costars and friends are the stars of Lay’s new Super Bowl commercial, the brand’s first in 17 years. The ad, which officially premiered online on Wednesday, sees both men in tuxedos as they sit outside before a wedding ceremony, reminiscing over a bag of the famous potato chips.

“Ugh Lay’s, brings back so many good memories,” Rogen says as the pair flash back to some of their favorite moments together.

First, they remember a road trip they took with the Lay’s bag in 1997, showing them belting Shania Twain’s “Still the One” while driving in a convertible. After that, they recall that the “first real heart-to-heart” they had together happened as they breathed into two Lay’s bags during a turbulent flight.

“I’ve never seen any of your movies,” Rudd admits in a moment of panic. Rogen replies, asking, “Not even the ones we’re in together?”

Next, they talk about the times they were kidnapped by a stalker and the time they stumbled into a turf war. Plus, there’s the time Rogen bought his first house, which was haunted by a female ghost.

“Those were good times,” Rudd says. “They were golden,” Rogen replies.

Following their interesting trip down memory lane, Rogen walks down the aisle to marry who else but Jen, the aforementioned ghost.

“This is the best day of my life,” he screams during his wedding reception.

While this is Lay’s first commercial at the Super Bowl in nearly two decades, it isn’t the only ad Frito-Lay will have during the game. According to PEOPLE, for the first time, the brand will have a commercial for their Flamin’ Hot variety, which will be spotlighted in a joint spot with the new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch chips.