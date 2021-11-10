Yaeger was the first person he met in the city and her maturity and perspective of the world had him saying “wow.” He told Marie Clare in 2018, “She was the first person I met in New York. We started talking and there was a maturity with her – she had experienced some tragedy in her life, I had too, and the impression I got was, wow, this is a woman. This isn’t a girl,” he said. “I was really taken with who she was and how she had overcome and was in the process of overcoming adversities in her life. There was a perspective that she had and still has on the world that you don’t come too easily – it’s earned and most people don’t have it at such a young age.”