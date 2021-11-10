Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Last week we shared Page Six’s news that Chris Evans was taking home PEOPLE magazine’s coveted title of Sexiest Man Alive but it turns out it‘s actually Paul Rudd. While many of us remember falling in love with his character “Josh” on Clueless, the 52-year-old was surprised by the news. But the way he described the reaction of his wife Julie Yaeger, was hilarious. “She was stupefied,” Rudd said. “But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?” Yaeger and Rudd have been married for 17 years, which is a long time for any couple- especially in Hollywood. While the couple enjoys their privacy take a look at their love story below.
