Jennifer Aniston reacts to Paul Rudd’s Sexiest Man Alive title: ‘We still love you’

Jennifer Aniston is showing her appreciation for Paul Rudd, after the actor was named People’s 2021 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

The actress took to Instagram to show how proud she is of her friendship with the 52-year-old star, writing “This makes me happy” and posting a behind the scenes video of his photoshoot.

“We‘ve ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people’s Sexiest Man Alive. Alive!” Jennifer shared, adding “You don’t age, which is weird. But we still love you.“

Jennifer also posted a throwback photo of their 1998 film ‘The Object of My Affection,’ where she is hugging Paul.

The celebrity friends shared many scenes during their career in Hollywood, including the 2012 movie ‘Wonderlust’ and two seasons of the iconic show ‘Friends,’ where Paul played Mike Hannigan, husband to Lisa Kudrow’s character, Phoebe Buffay.

Ryan Reynolds, who won the title in 2010, also reacted to the news, admitting that if he knew what he knows now, he would “seize this opportunity,” adding that Paul is going to play it shy. He‘s going to play it bashful, humble.”

However Paul thinks differently, as he said “I’m going to own this. I‘m not going to try to be like ’Oh, I‘m so modest.’ I‘m getting business cards made.“

“I‘m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan,” Paul shared, joking about how he thinks this is going to help him “become more inward and mysterious,” declaring he is “looking forward to that.“