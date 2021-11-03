Ryan Reynolds opens up about the real reason he’s taking a break from acting

Ryan Reynolds is giving fans some more insight into why he decided to take a step back from acting for a while, opening up about his decision to make more time for family.

On Monday, November 1, the Deadpool star told The Hollywood Reporter that he is taking a break from his career to be with the women in his life.

“I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family,” Reynolds explained. “You know, you really don’t get that time back.”

This comes following the actor’s initial announcement back in October, when he first revealed that he would be taking a break from acting. Ryan did so after wrapping production on Spirited, Apple TV+’s musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Now, we know that he’s taking some time off so he can spend some much-needed family time with his wife, Blake Lively, and their three daughters: James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,” the star wrote on Instagram at the time. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer.”

He went on to write, “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

In the comments, Blake chimed in with a quick jab at her husband, joking, “Michael Caine did it first,” referencing the veteran actor’s similar announcement earlier that week.

But, just because Reynolds won’t be getting in front of the camera doesn’t mean he won’t be working on one of his many other business ventures.