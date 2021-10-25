‘Friends’ stars pay emotional tribute to James Michael Tyler following cancer battle

The cast of ‘Friends’ are paying tribute to their co-star James Michael Tyler, following the tragic death of the actor.

Loading the player...

Fans of the popular show remember James as the manager of Central Perk, portraying Gunther, who is constantly complimenting Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel.

The actor passed away October 24 following a difficult battle with prostate cancer, and a first diagnosis in September 2018.

Jennifer took to Instagram to celebrate the life of the talented star, posting a clip from one of the episodes where Gunther is confessing his love for Rachel, captioning the post “Friends would not have been the same without you.”

The actress also showed her appreciation for James on the set of the show, writing “Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed.“

Courteney Cox commented too, adding “The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James.”

Matt LeBlanc also posted a screenshot from one of the scenes, captioned “We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend.”

Lisa Kudrow declared “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you,” adding “Thank you for being there for us all,” while David Schwimmer stated “James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen.”