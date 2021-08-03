The cast of ‘Friends’ dropped new limited edition merch from the iconic show

Calling all Friends fans! The iconic cast of the popular show have launched a new limited edition merchandise collection, featuring the best lines of the series and some incredible illustrations.

Loading the player...

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow were all involved in the creation of the new collection.

Priced from $19.99 for mugs to $49.99 featuring hats, mugs, shirts and sweatshirts, including some iconic moments such as “We‘ll Be There For You” written and ”We Were SO Not on a Break.”

The cast are also promoting the merchandise for a good cause, revealing that fifty percent of the proceeds support different charities dear to each of the cast member’s, such as Americares, The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation EBMRF, and The Rape Foundation.

But there’s more surprises on the way, as this seems to be the first of three merch drops, with a new limited edition launch on the way.

The cast took to Instagram to share some of the merchandise with their fans and followers, with Jennifer wearing a purple Monica sweatshirt, David Schwimmer a black T-shirt featuring the “lobster” Ross and Rachel scene, and Matt LeBlanc using the ”Could I BE Wearing Any More Clothes?” mug.