What Prince George had to say about playing rugby—and what mom Kate Middleton replied

Careful, Kate! It seems Prince George has been practicing rugby with his mom, the Duchess of Cambridge. At Saturday’s Six Nations match between England and Wales, the Cambridges’ eldest child, who plays rugby at school, spoke about (via HELLO!) how he just started learning how to tackle. George told his mother, “But I haven’t tackled you yet!” to which the Duchess replied with a laugh, “Yes, you have!”

The young Prince accompanied his mom and dad to the game at Twickenham Stadium on Feb. 26. It was officially announced earlier this month that Kate is the new patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union. Meanwhile, Prince William has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.

When asked if he would be supporting his mom or dad’s team on Saturday, George reportedly shrugged his shoulders and smiled at his father, who said, “It’s become quite the thing in the house.” Pointing at his wife, William added: “She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it.”

Kate previously revealed that all of her kids enjoy rugby. She also noted that her youngest child, Prince Louis, is a “kamikaze” when he plays. “We’re worrying about when he gets older, he’ll be in the middle of everything,” the Duchess admitted.

At the time, Kate shared that George plays rugby and netball with girls and boys at his school, Thomas’s Battersea. The mom of three said, “Now that there is a move towards co-ed sport, so it’s not just girls playing netball, but other sports like rugby, which is great.”