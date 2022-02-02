Sporty Kate Middleton shows off talent in new video

It’s official! The Duchess of Cambridge has become patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union. ﻿The Duchess’ new roles were announced on Wednesday with a fun video featuring yet another one of the royal mom of three’s talents. In the video, Kate is seen spinning a rugby ball on one of her fingers.

©Instagram/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge



Kate Middleton spun a rugby ball on her finger in a new video announcing her two new patronages

“Love this! You have so many hidden talents,” an Instagram user commented on the Instagram post. Another wrote, “Duchess Catherine can spin the ball on her finger!!!”

In a personal message alongside the video, Kate said: “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!”

The Duchess’ new patronages were formerly held by her brother-in-law Prince Harry. The patronages, which were given to Kate by Queen Elizabeth, were returned to Her Majesty after Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed in 2021 that they would not be returning as working members of the royal family.

Kensington Palace noted that Kate’s new patronages closely align with the 40-year-old royal’s longstanding passion for sport and the lifelong benefits it can provide within communities and on an individual level.