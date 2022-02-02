Sporty Kate Middleton shows off talent in new video

It’s official! The Duchess of Cambridge has become patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union. The Duchess’ new roles were announced on Wednesday with a fun video featuring yet another one of the royal mom of three’s talents. In the video, Kate is seen spinning a rugby ball on one of her fingers.
“Love this! You have so many hidden talents,” an Instagram user commented on the Instagram post. Another wrote, “Duchess Catherine can spin the ball on her finger!!!”
In a personal message alongside the video, Kate said: “I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!”
The Duchess’ new patronages were formerly held by her brother-in-law Prince Harry. The patronages, which were given to Kate by Queen Elizabeth, were returned to Her Majesty after Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed in 2021 that they would not be returning as working members of the royal family.
Kensington Palace noted that Kate’s new patronages closely align with the 40-year-old royal’s longstanding passion for sport and the lifelong benefits it can provide within communities and on an individual level.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mom met with players, coaches and referees during her visit to Twickenham Stadium, which is the home of England Rugby, on Feb. 2. Kate also participated in training sessions at the stadium.
Maro Itoje, who is an English professional rugby union player, praised the Duchess’ skills saying, “She’s very good for someone who doesn’t regularly play rugby. Her skills are very high.”
Pippa Middleton has revealed in the past that rugby was a “big thing” in their family. In a 2014 piece for Vanity Fair, the Duchess’ sister shared, “Rugby was a big thing for our family, and the focal point was international matches, which were often played on Saturday afternoons and were as much social as sporting occasions.”
“We’d plan our weekends around the big matches, a quick bite to eat at halftime or lunch on our laps, typically a chicken potpie or something equally cozy and English,” Pippa added. “If we lost, my dad would be in a state of despair for the rest of the afternoon, as if he’d actually lost the game himself.”