Prince William and Kate ‘stand with’ President Zelensky and ‘all of Ukraine’s people’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge voiced their support for Ukraine over the weekend amid Russia’s invasion of the country. On Saturday, Prince William and Kate’s official social media accounts shared a joint personal message from the royal couple.

©JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stand with President Zelensky and all of Ukraine’s people

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” the Duke and Duchess said. “Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future,” adding an emoji of the Ukrainian flag. They signed the message “W & C.”

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ parents met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife First Lady Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace back in 2020.

Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held an audience with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and First Lady Olena Zelenska, at Buckingham Palace🇬🇧🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/OZ0LIDFNjD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 7, 2020

William and Kate’s message came a couple of days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a statement on Ukraine. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same,” a statement posted on the Sussexes’ Archewell website on Thursday reads.

Harry also mentioned Ukraine as he and Meghan accepted the President’s Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. “Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine who urgently need our continued support as a global community,” the Duke of Sussex said.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands also issued a statement after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine last week. “Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and everyone affected by the violence,” the Dutch King and Queen said. “Our thoughts are very much with the people there and with the Ukrainian community in the Netherlands, who will be anxious about the situation of their families and friends.”