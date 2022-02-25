Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release statement on Ukraine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are standing with the people of Ukraine. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke out on Thursday about Russia’s invasion of its neighbor Ukraine.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same,” the statement shared on the couple’s Archewell website reads.

The California-based royals are the first members of the British royal family to issue a statement on the invasion.

Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. “Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so, to create threats for our country, for our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences that you have never experienced in your history,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said (via CNN).

President Joe Biden responded to the attack with a statement saying, “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”