Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make awards show appearance with a special guest

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made their first awards show appearance since moving to California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended on Saturday the NAACP Image Awards, where they were honored with the prestigious President’s Award “in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by Meghan’s mother Doria at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards

“Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine who urgently need our continued support as a global community. And I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and to this community for welcoming me so warmly,” Harry said in their speech. “I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background than my incredible wife. Yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice, and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.”

Meghan added, “And I couldn’t be prouder that we’re doing this work together. We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd, and for Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds. In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organization Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress.”

Meghan and Harry were presented with the President’s Award during the ceremony

Meghan concluded the speech mentioning a special guest who joined her and Harry at the ceremony. “Thank you so much for joining us in this work, and thank you again for this incredible honor, truly. My mom’s here with us tonight and we all feel very proud. Thank you,” she said.

The Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland accompanied her daughter and son-in-law, who moved to California in 2020, to the awards show. Meghan opted for a one-shoulder design by Christopher John Rogers for the big night out. The designer told Vogue, “I was immediately struck by her warmth and just her overall demeanor—her sense of ease and confidence within herself,” adding, “We quickly touched on this idea of a reveal. She hadn’t really stepped out like this in a while.”