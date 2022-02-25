Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander respond to Russian invasion: ‘Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t the only royals speaking out about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands responded to the situation early Thursday with a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and everyone affected by the violence,” the Dutch monarchs said. “Our thoughts are very much with the people there and with the Ukrainian community in the Netherlands, who will be anxious about the situation of their families and friends.”

©Getty Images



Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander’s hearts go out to the people of Ukraine

Over in Spain, King Felipe presided over a meeting of the National Security Council, which met at the Palace of Zarzuela on Feb. 24 to analyze the situation in Ukraine.

El Rey preside la reunión del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional, celebrada en el Palacio de La Zarzuela.

➡️https://t.co/xJIJq0YX0rpic.twitter.com/CnPSG1pcXZ — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) February 24, 2022

Meghan and Harry, who are based in California, became the first members of the British royal family to issue a statement on the Russian invasion.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same,” a statement shared on the Sussexes’ Archewell website reads.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in the early hours of Thursday. President Joe Biden condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified” attack.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” President Biden said in a statement. “The world will hold Russia accountable.”