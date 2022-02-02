Kate Middleton reveals she and Prince William are ‘worrying’ about when Prince Louis gets older

Prince Louis is a fan of rugby! While visiting Twickenham Stadium, the home of England Rugby, on Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her three-year-old son is a “kamikaze” when he plays.

©Kensington Palace



The Duchess of Cambridge shared that all of her kids enjoy rugby

“They’re all enjoying it,” she said of her children’s enthusiasm for the sport, noting that Louis is a “kamikaze.” The royal mom of three admitted, “We’re worrying about when he gets older, he’ll be in the middle of everything.”

Kate also shared that her eight-year-old son Prince George plays rugby and netball with girls and boys at his school, Thomas’s Battersea. The Duchess said, “Now that there is a move towards co-ed sport, so it’s not just girls playing netball, but other sports like rugby, which is great.”

©Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images



Kate is patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mom is patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union. Kate’s new patronages, which were previously held by her brother-in-law Prince Harry, were officially announced on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Prince William has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.

When asked about the new rivalry with her husband, Kate joked, “Ha, yes, what does that mean?” She added, “We’re terribly competitive. The fact we’re now supporting two different teams is going to make things interesting.”