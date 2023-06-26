The reason Meghan Markle wrote Taylor Swift a personal letter: report

Taylor Swift reportedly declined to appear on Meghan Markle’s podcast. Over a week after it was confirmed that Spotify and the Sussexes’ audio-first production company, Archewell Audio, had parted ways, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Duchess of Sussex had once reached out to the Grammy winner about being a guest on Archetypes.

Taylor Swift reportedly declined to appear on Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' podcast

“Meghan wrote Taylor Swift a personal letter asking her to come on the podcast. The pop star declined, through a representative,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling and Mariah Carey were among the guests who appeared on the first season of Archetypes. Meghan launched her podcast “about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back” last August.

The Duchess of Sussex was the host of the Spotify podcast

Archetypes was the first podcast series from Spotify and Archewell Audio’s multi-year partnership. The partnership was announced back in December of 2020. In a press release at the time, Spotify said that Meghan and Harry would produce and host podcasts in 2021 that “build community through shared experiences and values.”

Less than a year after Archetypes debuted, Spotify and Archewell Audio released a joint statement in June of 2023 saying that they had “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”