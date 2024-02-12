Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launch new website!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new website! Sussex.com is the site for “the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” featuring a menu with ﻿latest news, including Harry’s recent appearance at the 2024 NFL Honors, as well as bios for the royal couple.

The Duke’s bio page notes that he is “a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner,” while Meghan’s states that she is “a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity.” The couple’s Sussex.com site also includes links to pages for their Archewell Foundation non-profit organization and Archewell Productions, in addition to their previous website SussexRoyal.com.

The couple’s old site, which included “royal” in the domain name, was launched in 2020. A message on SussexRoyal.com now informs visitors that the site “sets out the work streams of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex prior to their move to the United States.” It also has a link to the Sussexes’ new website to “learn more about the Royal couple and their philanthropic endeavours.”

Meghan and Harry stopped using “Sussex Royal” after the spring of 2020. “While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” a spokesperson for the couple said at the time.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020,” the spokesperson added. “Therefore the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.”

Meghan and Harry stepped down as working members of the royal family in March of 2020. In a farewell post on their @SussexRoyal Instagram, the Duke and Duchess wrote: “While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

The launch of Meghan and Harry’s new website comes ahead of their trip to Canada this week for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations.