Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to celebrate Valentine’s Day away from home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be heading to Canada this month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations and participating nations’ Winter Training Camp.

According to PEOPLE, the couple—who reside in California with their kids—will be in Canada from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16. ﻿The 2025 Invictus Games are scheduled to take place Feb. 8 to Feb. 16, 2025 with events being held across Vancouver and Whistler.

Harry, who is the founder of the Invictus Games, announced in 2022 that the 2025 sporting event would take place in Canada. “As Invictus continues to adapt and evolve, I am extremely excited to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has selected Canada to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games in 2025,” he said at the time. “The Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports. With deep respect, I’m also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with indigenous communities.”

The Duke and Duchess’ upcoming trip will coincide with Valentine’s Day. Before she met Harry, Meghan once admitted on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig that she is a “sucker” for the holiday. She wrote (via PEOPLE), “Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day. Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way. But delusions of francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself.”