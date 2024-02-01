What’s next for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Netflix?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been busy working on new projects for Netflix. The streamer’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria revealed at an event on Wednesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are developing a movie and shows.

“They have a couple of unscripted things they’re working on with Brandon [Reigg]. And they actually have like a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a [scripted] series that they’re working on,” Bela shared (via Deadline). “So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a deal with Netflix in 2020

It was reported last year that the pair had purchased the screen rights to Carley Fortune’s book Meet Me at the Lake. In August, the author announced on Instagram, “I never thought I’d be making this announcement, but since I am, it feels fitting that I’m doing it from the cottage where it all began. I’m thrilled to confirm that I’m teaming up with Netflix and Archewell productions on the adaption of Meet Me at the Lake. “

Carley added, “Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership. Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible.”

Meghan has previously said that they use love—partner love, self-love, the love of community and family—“as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries” they want out there. “For my husband, the Invictus Games have been such a huge piece of his life and his work, having been in the army for 10 years and working for the rehabilitation of wounded vets and their families. We talk about emotional injuries that come from those types of experiences. Those are love stories. For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun! It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much,” the Duchess told Variety in 2022. “I’ve probably watched When Harry Met Sally a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again.”

Meghan and Harry inked their multi-year deal with Netflix back in 2020. Their Harry & Meghan docuseries premiered in December of 2022. They also executive produced the Live to Lead documentary series, which was released at the end of 2022. Their most recent project Heart of Invictus launched in August of 2023.