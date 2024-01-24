Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have red carpet date night in Jamaica

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the star-studded event at the Carib 5 theater in Kingston on Tuesday evening.

©Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures





Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mother wore a black midi ball skirt teamed with a spaghetti top and statement earrings for the night out. Meanwhile, Harry opted for a navy suit and white button-down shirt sans a tie.

©Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures





The royal couple held hands as they posed for photos with Paramount Pictures President and CEO Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy Robbins on the red carpet. Meghan also cozied up next to her husband as they posed with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.

Meghan and Harry were pictured smiling in their seats inside of the theater. Bob Marley: One Love “celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity.” The film, which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician, opens in theaters Feb. 14.

©Marcus Ingram/Getty Images





The Duke and Duchess have previously visited Jamaica together. Back in 2017, Meghan accompanied Harry to his friend Tom Inskip’s wedding in Montego Bay.

The couple’s recent red carpet date night came days after Harry attended the 21st annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills. The Prince flew solo at the event, where he was inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation. John Travolta—who once famously danced with the royal’s mom, Princess Diana—presented Harry with his award on Jan. 19. The Duke told him. “If we’re not gonna dance together, we’ll fly together.”