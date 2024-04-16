Meghan Markle’s jam revealed—see the jar packaging here!

The first product from Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard has been revealed! Fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier, the wife of polo star Nacho Figueras, shared a first look at the Duchess of Sussex’s jam on their respective Instagram Stories this week.

Posting a photo of the jam jar, Delfina wrote, “Strawberry 🍓 jam makes me happy,” adding, “And I ❤️ your jam @americanrivieraorchard.”

Meanwhile, Tracy posted a picture of the jam jar sitting in a basket of lemons, writing: “Thank you for the delicious basket ! I absolutely love this jam so not sure i’m sharing with anyone :) @americanrivieraorchard Thank you M! 🤍 #montecitogoodness #americanrivieraorchard.” In another post on her Instagram Story, Tracy wrote: “@americanrivieraorchard breakfast, lunch and dinner just got a little sweeter. 🤍.”

Delfina and Tracy’s jams were just two out of a batch of 50, per the jar labels. The Duchess of Sussex launched her website and Instagram for American Riviera Orchard last month.

PEOPLE has previously reported that it understands Meghan will officially launch her new lifestyle brand later this spring. A source has told PEOPLE that American Riviera Orchard “will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor.”

According to PEOPLE’s source, the Duchess “is excited about her latest, personal venture,” adding, “This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”

The first glimpse of Meghan’s new venture follows Archewell Productions recent announcement. The Duke and Duchess’ production company revealed last week that it has two new non-fiction series in production at Netflix, one of which is a series curated by Meghan. The Duchess, who is serving as an executive producer, will celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining and friendship on the show. The title and release date will be announced in the coming months.