Mindy Kaling shares picture with Prince Harry: ‘Met my friend’s husband’

When Harry met Mindy! Hollywood star Mindy Kaling and Prince Harry’s paths crossed at BetterUp’s Uplift Summit in San Francisco this week. The Office alum took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself with the Duke of Sussex at the event.

“Met my friend’s husband at a work event. Seemed pretty cool. Said he wrote a book. Gonna go check it out!” the actress wrote alongside the picture, referencing Harry’s memoir Spare.

In the caption, Mindy revealed that she and Meghan are friends. The actress was a guest on the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast Archetypes back in 2022. The two sat down for the episode, during which The Mindy Project star told Meghan, “I came in here, you know, and we don’t know each other, we have some people in common. But you do seem so intimidating. Your life is together, like you’re so beautiful. And like, even in the Oprah thing is like oh my God, she has chickens. Like, who has their sh-t together enough to like raise chickens and kids, like, come on... And it’s nice to know that [you] were a lonely kid who didn’t like necessarily being that way.”

“I’m not happy for it,” Mindy laughed, adding, “I didn’t know that and I’m happy I do.” “Yeah well, I’m glad we both just got to share with each other,” the Duchess replied.

Mindy and Harry, who is BetterUp’s Chief Impact Officer, were at BetterUp’s Uplift Summit on Wednesday, April 10. The Duke hosted a conversation with Adam Grant and Kelly Jones about transforming C-level stress into strength, while Mindy was one of the speakers at the “Leading with laughter: a conversation with Mindy Kaling and Adam Grant” session.

Per the Sussexes’ website, this year’s summit “centered on courageous leadership, provides a unique forum for C-suite leaders, business executives, and HR professionals and advocates.”