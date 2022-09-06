Mindy Kaling shares photo of herself with Meghan Markle: ‘Loved sitting down with Meghan ’

Mindy Kaling appeared on the third episode of Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast. The Office alum, 43, took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself chatting with the Duchess of Sussex on Archetypes.

“Loved sitting down with Meghan on her new podcast, #Archetypes. Listen now, only on @Spotify. #DontBelieveTheType,” Mindy captioned the post.

“The Stigma of the Singleton with Mindy Kaling” dropped on Spotify on Sept. 6. “The associations our society makes around unmarried women feels so outdated. And I wanted to give them a refresh. I couldn’t be more thrilled to do just that with this woman...,” Meghan said of Mindy on the podcast.

During the episode, the duo spoke about the Late Night actress’ decision to have children on her own. “I have my community that allows me to have that decision. And also, I waited until I was in my late thirties to have children because I knew I needed the resources to be able to do it comfortably. And not everyone has that, those abilities,” Mindy shared.

The writer became a mom in 2017 with the birth of her daughter Katherine, and welcomed her second child, son Spencer, in 2020. The mom of two admitted that she is “often amazed at how different” her life looks. “I’m 43, I have two kids. I live with a nanny whom I love. She’s like my great friend. And my dad and my stepmom are, you know, my immediate family. It’s funny how different it is than when I imagined it when I was 13, 14 years old. I’m sure you feel the same way,” Mindy said.

“Well, of course,” Meghan replied, adding, “I mean there are some things you just can’t imagine.”

The Duchess’ podcast, which is about the “labels and tropes that try to hold women back,” debuted last month. The fourth episode of Archetypes will feature Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling.