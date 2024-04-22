Will Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet appear in mom Meghan’s new Netflix series©Getty Images
Will Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet appear in mom Meghan’s new Netflix series?

Archewell Productions has two new series in production

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

While Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet appeared in the﻿ Harry & Meghan docuseries, they reportedly won’t be in their parents’ new Netflix series. According to The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, who turns five next month, and daughter, who turns three in June, “will be kept off screens” in the upcoming shows.

Per The Sun, Harry “is said to be keen to keep the children away from cameras, while Meghan is more relaxed about the world seeing them.”

Meghan and Harry have two new non-fiction series in production©Getty Images
Meghan and Harry have two new non-fiction series in production

An insider told the outlet: “Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won.”

Archewell Productions, the Sussexes’ production company, announced earlier this month that it has two non-fiction series in production at Netflix as part of its multi-year deal. The first series, curated by Meghan, will “celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

Meanwhile, the second series, executive produced by the Duke and Duchess, will “provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo,” pulling the “curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.”

Meghan and Harry founded Archewell Productions back in 2020. The company “is dedicated to illuminating thought-provoking and diverse narratives that underscore our common humanity and celebrate community – through scripted and non-scripted TV, film, documentaries, and podcasting.”

Since inking a deal with Netflix in 2020, the Duke and Duchess’ production company has released three non-fiction series, including Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus and﻿ Live to Lead presented by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

