British royal family member to take break from public duties

While King Charles III and the Princess of Wales continue to recovery from their respective surgies, it’s been revealed that a member of the British royal family will be taking a break from public duties.

The Telegraph reported on Jan. 30 that K﻿ing Charles’ youngest brother Prince Edward is “taking a short break from public duties after his trips overseas in January to South Africa and St Helena.”

The Duke of Edinburgh visited Pretoria in South Africa and St. Helena last week. During his trip, Prince William’s uncle met Jonathan the Tortoise, who at age 191 is the oldest living land animal in the world.

News of Edward’s break follows the King’s release from the London Clinic on Monday, Jan. 29. It was announced earlier that day that the Princess of Wales had been discharged from the same hospital and was continuing to recover at home in Windsor.

Catherine was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 16 for a planned abdominal surgery. While she is “making good progress,” Kensington Palace previously said that the Princess is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. As for Charles, Buckingham Palace noted ahead of His Majesty’s corrective procedure that the King’s public engagements would “be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Sky News reported on Jan. 29 that it understands the monarch “will not carry out royal engagements for up to a month as he recovers” from his procedure.

Queen Camilla shared an update on her husband on Wednesday while opening a new cancer support center at the Royal Free Hospital. Her Majesty said (via the BBC) that the King is “doing his best.”