How the Princess of Wales is doing following her surgery

The Princess of Wales is continuing to recover from her abdominal surgery. On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that Catherine had left the London Clinic and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery. Her Royal Highness is said to be “making good progress” following her surgery earlier this month.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,” the palace said in a statement on Jan. 29. “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Kensington Palace revealed on Jan. 29 that the Princess of Wales was making good progress following her abdominal surgery

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 16 for the planned surgery. After the “successful” surgery, Kensington Palace said on Jan. 17 that Her Royal Highness was expected to “remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”

Based on medical advice at the time, the palace noted that Catherine “is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.” The Princess was last seen in public on Christmas Day with her husband Prince William and their three children.

The Prince of Wales was spotted leaving the London Clinic while his wife was in the hospital. The Sun reported on Jan. 25 that Prince William visited his wife ﻿every day during her hospital stay.

According to multiple outlets, Catherine’s condition is understood to have been non-cancerous. When first announcing her surgery on Jan. 17, the palace said, “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” adding that updates would only be provided on the Princess’ progress when “there is significant new information to share.”