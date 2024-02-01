The Princess of Wales’ kids have been ‘very hands-on’ following her return home: report

The Princess of Wales’ return home from the hospital meant a special reunion with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis! According to the Express, a royal insider claimed that Catherine’s children treated her to a welcome home party.

The Wales kids are said to “have been very hands-on” since their mother came back home. The source told the Express, “They’ve all made her some ‘get well soon’ cards along with some of her favourite snacks.”

©WireImage



Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reportedly treated their mom to a welcome home party following her hospital stay

Her Royal Highness was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 16 for a planned abdominal surgery. Though Prince William reportedly visited his wife every day at the hospital, The Sun reported on Jan. 25 that it is understood the kids had not joined him. While the Princess was in the London Clinic, Kensington Palace expressed the royal mom of three’s desire to “maintain as much normality for her children as possible.”

It was announced on Jan. 29 that the Princess had been discharged and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery. The palace revealed at the time that Catherine was “making good progress,” adding, “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Following her surgery last month, Kensington Palace said the Princess of Wales is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. Her Royal Highness was last seen in public on Christmas Day with the royal family during their Christmas morning walk to church.