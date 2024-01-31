The Princess of Wales’ mother celebrates her 69th birthday

The Middletons and Waleses not only have reason to celebrate the Princess of Wales’ homecoming from the hospital this week, but also Carole Middleton’s birthday. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal grandmother celebrated another trip around the sun on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Carole’s 69th birthday came two days after Kensington Palace announced that her eldest daughter, Catherine, had been released from the hospital and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

According to the palace, the Princess of Wales is “making good progress” after undergoing abdominal surgery earlier this month. Her Royal Highness was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 16 for the planned surgery. While the Princess was in the London Clinic, Kensington Palace shared that it was the royal mom of three’s “desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible.”

Per The Sun, it is understood that the Wales kids spent Sunday with their maternal grandparents in Bucklebury, Berkshire. “Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren,” a palace insider told PEOPLE. “And they will be a reassuring presence when she goes back to Windsor to recuperate.”

The palace has said that it is unlikely the Princess of Wales will return to public duties until after Easter. Catherine was last seen in public on Christmas Day during the royal family’s morning walk to church.