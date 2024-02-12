Princess Eugenie’s sons August and Ernest star in sweet sibling photo

August Brooksbank is three! Princess Eugenie celebrated her firstborn’s third birthday on Friday, Feb. 9. The royal marked the occasion with photos of August on her personal Instagram, including one of the birthday boy with his arm sweetly wrapped around his little brother Ernest.

“Happy 3rd Birthday to our dearest Augie. Forever a force of nature and forever giggling with you,” Eugenie captioned the images. One snapshot showed August laughing next to his mother as they sat on the ground. Eugenie also included a photo of her kissing her eldest son.

The Princess’ brother-in-law, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is married to Princess Beatrice, commented on the Instagram post: “Happy Birthday Augie 😍😍😍 x.”

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbankwelcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in 2021. August, who is currently twelfth in line to the throne, was born at London’s Portland Hospital.

In the 2021 documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, Eugenie said (via Royal Central), “We named August, August Philip, because grandpa [Prince Philip] has been such a huge, inspiring character in my life.” She also shared that prior to her grandfather’s death, she “brought little August to come and meet him and told him that we’d named him after him and it was such a lovely moment,” adding, “We were very lucky to do that.”

Eugenie’s family grew last May with the arrival of her second son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. In an Instagram post announcing Ernest’s birth, the Princess shared that “Augie is loving being a big brother already.”