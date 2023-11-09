Is Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s mom heading to TV?

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly in talks for a guest role on ITV’s This Morning. According to The Mirror, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother, 64, is “in conversations with execs after previously impressing telly bosses” with her appearance on the Loose Women panel. She also appeared on This Morning earlier this year.

“The Duchess was a real hit with ITV bosses on Loose Women, everyone thought she was a natural,” a TV source told the outlet. “There is an open invitation for her to return to Loose Women and there is also talk of her doing a guest slot on This Morning or a mini-series for them.”

©Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Wolseley Hospitality Group



The source also noted that Sarah “has done quite a lot of TV work before - at one point she stood in for Larry King in the US.”

King Charles III’s former sister-in-law has guest hosted ABC’s The View and been a special correspondent for NBC’s TODAY show. She also launched in May the weekly podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah.

The Mail on Sunday reported last month that Sarah wanted a show and met with TV producer Amy Rosenblum in September to discuss possible formats. ﻿“Sarah told me, “I want a show! I want a show!” Amy recalled to The Mail on Sunday.

“I did a pilot with her about 15 years ago. We were up against Ellen DeGeneres and ultimately they went with Ellen,” Amy added. “But Sarah was really good when we did the pilot. We have been friends since then.”