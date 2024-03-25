Sarah Ferguson about Kate Middleton: ‘I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis’

Since 1996, when Sarah Ferguson separated from Prince Andrew, she has maintained a strong bond with the Windsors. This connection endured over the decades was evident when she recently supported Kate Middleton, who disclosed her cancer diagnosis following surgery in January, displaying solidarity within the royal circle.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she begins her treatment. I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and that everyone is praying for the best outcome. As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal.” wrote the mother of Eugenie and Beatrice of York.

Sarah Ferguson, who was last seen with Kate Middleton at the Sandringham Christmas service and attended the funeral for Constantine of Greece in February, is also facing health challenges. In January, around the time of Charles III and the Princess of Wales’ admission, it was revealed that she had been diagnosed with a malignant melanoma after the removal of several moles by a dermatologist. She received treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London and later continued her recovery at the Mayrlife clinic in Austria.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York attend the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George’s Chapel

In addition, last summer, Ferguson underwent surgery for a breast tumor discovered during a routine check-up and had a mastectomy. Since receiving the diagnosis from her doctor, she has remained optimistic, viewing this challenge as an opportunity for personal growth, commenting that she sees this as an opportunity to make changes within herself and stop focusing on fixing others. She also said she intends to stay strong and fit. Her two daughters‘ support and her grandchildren’s love have been key factors in her recovery.

The Princess of Wales recorded her message at Windsor on March 20

Like the Duchess of York, the Princess of Wales is optimistic and has vital unconditional support from her family. “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal—in my mind, body, and spirits,” she noted. In addition, she has taken her time to reassure her children, Princes George (10), Charlotte (8), and Louis (5) - “that I will be fine.” Having her husband, the heir to the throne, “is a great source of comfort and reassurance,” as is having the rest of the Middletons and the entire Windsors by her side.