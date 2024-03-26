Royals news

King Charles‘ nephew Peter Phillips reveals the King is ’frustrated‘ by recovery

In a new interview, Peter Phillips, the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, has discussed Charles’s demeanor.

By Maria Loreto -New York

King Charles’ is frustrated by the slow recovery of his disease. In a new interview, Peter Phillips, the late Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandchild, has discussed Charles’ condition and his experience over the past months.

New Portraits Of The Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall To Mark 50th Anniversary Of The Investiture & To Celebrate Wales Week 2019©GettyImages
King Charles

Phillips sat down for an interview with Sky News Australia, sharing that while the King is in good spirits, the recovery has been challenging. “I think, ultimately, he’s hugely frustrated. He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do,” said Phillips.

“But he is very pragmatic [and] he understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself.”

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February. The diagnosis was shared after Charles sought treatment for an enlarged prostate in January. Treatment has resulted in him withdrawing from public life, although he continues to perform some of his duties as normal, such as having regular meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Prince Of Wales & Duchess Of Cornwall Visit New Zealand - Day 2©GettyImages
King Charles and Queen Camilla

Charles and Kate Middleton’s meeting last week

Last week, Kate Middleton shared the news that she’s also dealing with cancer. The two unexpected diseases have linked Charles and Kate, with the bonding over their circumstances and providing comfort to one another.

According to The Sun, the King reportedly traveled from London to Windsor to have lunch with Kate. “It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this,” said the source. “The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls ‘my beloved daughter-in-law’ had cancer.”

