King Charles has become one of Kate Middleton’s greatest sources of support

Kate Middleton is facing some challenging times and is receiving support from her family. The Princess of Wales recently shared the news that she has cancer and has been receiving chemotherapy. In a video statement, she asked for privacy and understanding from the public, as her family deals with the complicated situation. She’s the second monarch this year to be diagnosed with cancer, with King Charlessharing his diagnosis earlier this year. The two have found support in one another over the past weeks.

Kate Middleton this past Christmas

“The King has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess,” said a source to the British newspaper, The Times. ”She has a great love and respect for him and his position. When they were in hospital together there was a lot of toddling down the corridor to spend time with her. He has been encouraging and supporting her throughout.”

“There is a very strong relationship between their majesties and the Waleses. They are very close, even more so at the moment,” continued the source.

The source revealed that both Charles and Kate overlapped in the hospital, visiting each other and making sure they felt support over their stay.

This weekend, it was reported that Kate and Charles had a private lunch together before she made her announcement with the world. Charles reportedly traveled from London to Windsor to meet up with Kate, with the two reportedly discussing their conditions and checking in with each other regarding the other’s health.

Camilla, Charles, William and Kate

More about the King and Kate’s condition

While it’s known that Charles and Kate are battling some form of cancer, the two have decided to keep the specifics private. In the case of their partners, Queen Camilla and Prince William, the two have been a united front and have taken charge in various matters that the King has been unable to tend to due to his personal health.