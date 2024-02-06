King Charles seen for the first time since palace revealed cancer diagnosis

King Charles III was pictured on Tuesday for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was made public. His Majesty, 75, appeared emotional as he and Queen Camilla were driven from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace.

The King was pictured on Feb. 6 for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was made public

The outing followed the King’s reunion with his youngest son, Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex was photographed being driven to Clarence House on Feb. 6. According to the Daily Mail, Harry had a “brief meeting” with his father hours after touching down in the UK.

HOLA! USA understands that the King personally notified his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, of his cancer diagnosis prior to the palace’s announcement on Monday. Following the announcement, it was revealed that Harry, who has been living in California since 2020, would travel to the UK to see his dad.

The palace announced on Feb. 5 that the King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer

News of the King’s cancer diagnosis came one week after His Majesty left the London Clinic, where he had undergone a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement on Feb. 5.

While the type of cancer has not been revealed, the palace has confirmed that His Majesty does not have prostate cancer. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke about the King’s health on Tuesday during an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live saying, “Thankfully, this has been caught early.”

King Charles returned to London on Monday to begin his treatment as an out-patient. The palace has said that His Majesty “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”