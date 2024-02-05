King Charles personally notified sons William and Harry of cancer diagnosis

King Charles III personally informed his sons Prince William and Prince Harry of his cancer diagnosis. HOLA! USA understand that the 75-year-old monarch notified his children, as well as his three younger siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, prior to the announcement Buckingham Palace made on Monday.

In a statement, the palace said: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

It is understood that the King personally notified his sons of his cancer diagnosis

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the palace added. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The news came one week after the King left the London Clinic, where he had undergone a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. While it has not been revealed what type of cancer the King has, the palace has confirmed that it is not prostate cancer.

His Majesty returned from Sandringham to London on Monday morning to begin treatment as an out-patient. HOLA! USA understands that it is too early to say when the King will return to full public duty, but he will continue to receive Red Boxes and process state documents during his treatment. A palace spokesperson said, “Regrettably, a number of The King’s forthcoming public engagements will have to be rearranged or postponed. His Majesty would like to apologise to all those who may be disappointed or inconvenienced as a consequence.”