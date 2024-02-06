Prince Harry reunites with dad King Charles in London

Prince Harry has touched down in the UK. According to reports, the Duke of Sussex landed at Heathrow Airport on Tuesday and was photographed being driven to Clarence House to see his father, King Charles. Per the Daily Mail, Harry had a “brief meeting” with his dad hours after his arrival.

The monarch’s youngest son, who has been living in California since 2020, traveled to the UK sans his wife and kids. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that Meghan Markle stayed behind in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry was last in the UK in September for the 2023 WellChild Awards.

©HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images



Prince Harry arrived in the UK one day after Buckingham Palace announced the King’s cancer diagnosis

After Buckingham Palace announced the King’s cancer diagnosis on Monday, it was revealed that Prince Harry would travel to the UK to see his father. HOLA! USA understands that His Majesty personally notified his sons, Harry and Prince William, of his diagnosis prior to the palace’s announcement.

Last month, the King underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate. “It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer,” Buckingham Palace has said. While the type of cancer has not been revealed, the palace has confirmed that His Majesty does not have prostate cancer.

The King returned to London on Monday to begin his treatment as an out-patient. In a statement, the palace said, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

The palace added, “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”