Was King Charles’ cancer caught early?

King Charles III’s cancer was “caught early,” according to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The prime minister spoke about His Majesty’s health on Tuesday during an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Obviously like everyone else, shocked and sad, and just all our thoughts are with him and his family. Thankfully, this has been caught early,” he said. The prime minister noted that he is “of course in regular contact” with the King and “will continue to communicate with him as normal.”

©Getty Images



The prime minister said that the King’s cancer was caught early

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the 75-year-old monarch had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace said in a statement. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure,” the statement continued. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

While the type of cancer has not been revealed, the palace has confirmed that the King does not have prostate cancer. A palace spokesperson said, “The King has elected to make his diagnosis public once the schedule of treatment had begun, noting that as Prince of Wales he was patron of a number of cancer-related charities. In this capacity, His Majesty has often spoken publicly in support of cancer patients, their loved ones and the wonderful health professionals who help care for them.”

King Charles returned to London on Feb. 5 to begin his treatment as an out-patient. HOLA! USA understands that it is too early to say when His Majesty will return to full public duty, but he will continue to receive Red Boxes and process state documents during his treatment.