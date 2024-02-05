Prince Harry to travel to the UK following dad’s cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is set to reunite with his dad King Charles III. HOLA! USA understands that the Duke of Sussex has spoken with his father, who has been diagnosed with cancer, and will will travel to the UK in the coming days to see His Majesty.

Harry, who is no longer a working member of the royal family, has been residing in California since 2020. He lives there with his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duke was last in the UK in September for the 2023 WellChild Awards.

©Getty Images



Prince Harry (pictured in London on Sept. 7, 2023) will visit his father King Charles in the UK

HOLA! USA understands that the King personally notified his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, of his cancer diagnosis prior to Buckingham Palace making the announcement on Monday.

In a statement, the palace said: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the palace added. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The news came one week after King Charles, 75, left the London Clinic, where he was treated for an enlarged prostate. “It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer,” a palace spokesperson said. It’s been confirmed that the King does not have prostate cancer.

His Majesty was seen out on Sunday, Feb. 4, attending church with Queen Camilla in Sandringham. King Charles returned to London on Monday morning to begin his treatment as an out-patient. Buckingham Palace has said that the monarch “elected to make his diagnosis public once the schedule of treatment had begun, noting that as Prince of Wales he was patron of a number of cancer-related charities. In this capacity, His Majesty has often spoken publicly in support of cancer patients, their loved ones and the wonderful health professionals who help care for them.”